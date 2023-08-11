Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Review- Impressive Execution; M&A To Add To Profitable Growth Ahead: ICICI Securities

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitdam at 8.6% (down 40 bps QoQ) exceeded 8.5% for the second successive quarter. This was driven by improving operating leverage, price hikes coming with lag to pass on inflation, and commodity tailwinds seeping through.

Consolidated revenue was up by an impressive 28% YoY driven by 25% plus growth across key segments, with the large-ticket merger and acquisitions yet to reflect in the numbers.

We retain 'Buy' on Samvardhana Motherson with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 114 (earlier: Rs 98), implying ~19 times FY25E earnings.

We have raised our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 11%/19% through a combination of better margin outlook, inclusion of SAS business and favorable currency moves.