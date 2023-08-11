Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results Review - Strong Performance Across Business Divisions: Motilal Oswal

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. reported a healthy Q1 FY24 performance as Ebitda grew ~72% YoY to Rs 19.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 16.9 billion), led by operating efficiency and a softening in raw material/energy prices.

We believe Samvardhana Motherson should continue to benefit substantially from easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds, leading to strong growth and balance sheet deleverage.

We have increased our FY24E earnings per share by 6% to factor in a better operating performance across businesses and lower tax, while we maintain our FY25E EPS.

Currently, we do not build in the performance of new acquisitions in our consolidated estimates.

We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 115, based on September-25E SOTP including Rs 12/share for recent acquisitions.