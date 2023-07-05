Samvardhana Motherson - Bettering Portfolio Via Yachiyo’s Four-Wheeler Business Acquisition: ICICI Securities
Deal valuation attractive.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Honda Motors to acquire 81% stake in Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler component business (Honda group currently owns 51% stake in it and is a publicly listed entity) for an equity consideration of €145 million, with the entity being net cash.
With 9% share in global car sunroof market and catering across key geographies, we believe this acquisition would help Samvardhana Motherson in expanding its presence amongst Japanese original equipment manufacturers, especially Honda, as 90% of Yachiyo's revenue comes from Honda itself.
This deal would not only add fuel tanks and sunroofs to Samvardhana Motherson's portfolio but also help it cross sell other key products (such as plastic parts, wiring harness and vision systems) across key Japanese OEMs, including Honda (revenue mix of Honda to move from 1% to 6%).
A sub-three times enterprise value/Ebitda valuation for the deal, we believe, is a reflection of fuel tank business going extinct in the longer run and Honda's willingness to associate with Motherson group in a larger way.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.