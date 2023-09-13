Samhi Hotels IPO - Key Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strategies, Financials, Risks: IDBI Capital
Samhi Hotels will launch its IPO on September 14 and the issue closes on Sep-18, with a price band of Rs 119 to Rs 126 Apiece.
Samhi Hotels Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on September 14 and the issue closes on Sep-18. The hotelier and asset management platform has fixed a price band of Rs 119 to Rs 126 Apiece. The minimum order quantity is 119 Shares and in multiple thereof.
Samhi Hotels is looking to raise a total of Rs 1,370 crore, which comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 1,200 crore and offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares worth Rs 170.10 crore.
Key Investment Rationale
Samhi Hotels’ business model is based on the ownership of hotels. Using an acquisition and turnaround-led strategy, the company has established an asset ownership business model that has enabled it to achieve scale and earnings growth by incurring lower capital expenditures.
Within 13 years of the company’s inception, it has grown to become India’s third largest hotel owner, by number of keys, as of March 31, 2023.
Strategies:
Their key strategies aim to boost portfolio profitability, invest capital in profitable growth projects, and leverage opportunities within the hospitality sector, drawing on their industry expertise. Their core growth strategies include:
Optimising hotel positioning to align with favorable demand trends and improve operational efficiencies.
Completing ongoing development projects.
Integrating the ACIC Portfolio to enhance performance.
Pursuing growth opportunities through strategic capital deployment and targeted mergers and acquisitions.
Maintaining disciplined capital allocation and reducing debt.
About the company
Incorporated in 2010, Samhi Hotels is a branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India. The company has a portfolio of 4,801 keys across 31 operating hotels in 14 of India's key urban consumption centers.It acquired 962 keys across six operating hotels and land for the development of a hotel in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra from ACIC in March, 2023.
Samhi's hotels operate under well-recognised hotel operators viz Marriott, Hyatt and IHG which provide its hotels' access to the operator's loyalty programs, management and operational expertise, industry best practices, online reservation systems, and marketing strategies.
At upper price band, IPO is priced at enterprise value/Ebitda (pre-ACIC acquisition) of 23.5 times based on FY23. We recommend 'Subscribe'.
