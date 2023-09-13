Samhi Hotels IPO - Key Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strategies, Financials, Risks: IDBI Capital

Samhi Hotels Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on September 14 and the issue closes on Sep-18. The hotelier and asset management platform has fixed a price band of Rs 119 to Rs 126 Apiece. The minimum order quantity is 119 Shares and in multiple thereof.

Samhi Hotels is looking to raise a total of Rs 1,370 crore, which comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 1,200 crore and offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares worth Rs 170.10 crore.