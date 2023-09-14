Samhi Hotels IPO - Issue Details, Investment Rationale, Strengths, Key Concerns And More: HDFC Securities

Objects of Issue:

The offer comprises the fresh issue of up to Rs 12,000 million by Samhi Hotels and the offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Offer for Sale

The object of the offer for sale is to allow the selling shareholders to sell an aggregate of up to 13,500,000 equity shares. Samhi Hotels will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. Each selling shareholder will be entitled to its respective portion of proceeds of the offer for sale, after deducting its respective proportion of the offer related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon.

Objects of the Fresh Issue

The net proceeds of the fresh Issue, i.e. gross proceeds of the fresh issue less the offer expenses apportioned to the company are proposed to be utilised in the following manner:

Repayment/ prepayment/ redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by Samhi Hills and its subsidiaries including payment of the interest accrued thereon; and:

General corporate purposes

In addition, Samhi Hills expect to achieve the benefit of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges.