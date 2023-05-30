SAIL Q4 Results Review - Revenue In Line; Marginal Miss On EBITDA: Motilal Oswal

Domestic demand continues to remain robust

Revenue was down 5% YoY at INR291b in 4QFY23, and was in line with our estimate of INR292b.

ASP for the quarter stood at INR62,245/t (down 5% YoY) against our estimate of INR 64,908/t.

EBITDA was down 33% YoY at INR29b (11% miss), driven by higher coal prices, volatility in steel prices, higher royalty payment, volatility in forex, and higher employee cost, which adversely impacted the margins. EBITDA/t stood at INR6,226/t.

APAT for the quarter was down 52% at INR10.7b and was 19% below our estimate of INR13b, primarily due to lower realizations, higher input cost, and higher depreciation, partially offset by lower interest expense and higher ‘other income’.

SAIL continued its volume momentum and crude steel production was up 8% YoY at 4.95mt. Sales volume was marginally flat YoY at 4.7mt (in line).

All the plants continue to perform well and all the integrated plants were EBIT positive.

The Bhilai plant posted a strong revenue at INR91b (up 7% YoY), whereas Rourkela and Bokaro performed better on a QoQ basis and posted a revenue of INR68b and INR69b.

For FY23, SAIL posted the highest ever revenue, crossing the INR1tr. mark at INR1,044b (up 1% YoY). EBITDA stood INR80b (down 62% YoY) and APAT stood at INR17b.