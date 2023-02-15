SAIL Q3 Results Review - Profitability Weaker Than Expected: IDBI Capital

Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profitability was weaker than our expectation. Its sales remain flat YoY to Rs 250 billion. Sales volume declined by 5% YoY to 4.15 million tonnes.

Nevertheless, SAIL's profitability improved QoQ on falling prices of key inputs.

Lower coking coal prices led to rise in Ebitda to Rs 20 billion (up 183% QoQ). Ebitda/tonne jumped 187% QoQ to Rs 5,003; although it was below our estimate.

We have lowered our FY23 Ebitda forecast by 7% given weaker than expected Q3 FY23 profitability.

Nevertheless, we broadly maintain our FY24 forecasts and introduce FY25 forecasts in this report.