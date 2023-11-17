SAIL Q2 Results Review - Weak Performance Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher

SAIL has planned to increase its capacity from 20.2 million tonnes per annum to 35 mtpa by FY32 in phases however delays cannot be ruled out with its current pace of execution, debt on balance sheet and overall inefficiencies.

Detailed project report of Indian Iron and Steel Company plant which was supposed to get finalised by September is still under preparation and finalisation.

In near term, SAIL expects incremental volumes from debottlenecking initiatives at its multiple units such as ~ 1 million tonne volumes in FY26E and FY27E from Bhilai and Rourkela as it is adding caster capacities. Bhilai would start delivering from FY25 onwards.

We cut FY24/25E Ebitda estimates by 5%/2% on weaker H1 performance.