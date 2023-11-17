SAIL Q2 Results Review - Weak Performance Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher
Strong 14% YoY volume growth in seasonally weak quarter.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Steel Authority of India Ltd. reported weak operating performance in Q2 despite strong 14% YoY volume growth. Reported Ebitda of Rs 38.7 billion was much higher than our estimate of Rs 25.5 billion as Q2 revenue had Rs 17.5 billion recognised during the quarter towards rail price revision for FY22.
Adjusted Ebitda of Rs 21.2 billion was below our estimates. Ebitda per ton of Rs 4,416 was lower than our estimate of Rs 5,757 despite lower cost inventory of coking coal (Rs 23 kilo/tonne). Going forward higher cost of imported coking coal prices would impact in Q4 Ebitda.
SAIL has planned to increase its capacity from 20.2 million tonnes per annum to 35 mtpa by FY32 in phases however delays cannot be ruled out with its current pace of execution, debt on balance sheet and overall inefficiencies.
Detailed project report of Indian Iron and Steel Company plant which was supposed to get finalised by September is still under preparation and finalisation.
In near term, SAIL expects incremental volumes from debottlenecking initiatives at its multiple units such as ~ 1 million tonne volumes in FY26E and FY27E from Bhilai and Rourkela as it is adding caster capacities. Bhilai would start delivering from FY25 onwards.
We cut FY24/25E Ebitda estimates by 5%/2% on weaker H1 performance.
