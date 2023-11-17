SAIL Q2 Results Review - Undershoots Estimates; Value Vectors Shaping Up: ICICI Securities
Despite a challenging quarter, management managed to bring down debt mainly via unlocking of working capital.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance (adjusted for rail price revision) missed our/consensus estimates. Key points:
Best-ever Q2 led by 13.3% YoY growth in sales volume.
Ebitda/tonne (adjusted) at Rs 4,470 was broadly stable QoQ.
Rs 17.4 billion recognised towards rail price revision for FY22.
Borrowings reduced by Rs 40 billion QoQ.
Going ahead, despite adverse price-cost spread in Q3 FY24, we believe that possible further reduction in debt, volume uptick and benefit due to rail price revision for FY23 and FY24 are key positives.
Factoring in Q2 FY24’s performance, we lower our Ebitda estimates for FY24/FY25 by 5% each. Maintain 'Add' on SAIL with a revised target price of Rs 95 (earlier Rs 100) based on six times FY25E Ebitda.
Key risks
Higher-than-expected coking coal prices.
Lower-than-expected debt reduction.
Lower-than-expected volume ramp up.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
SAIL Q2 Results Review - Rails Price Revision Lead To Earnings Beat; Higher Volume Outlook: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.