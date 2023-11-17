SAIL Q2 Results Review - Undershoots Estimates; Value Vectors Shaping Up: ICICI Securities

Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance (adjusted for rail price revision) missed our/consensus estimates. Key points:

Best-ever Q2 led by 13.3% YoY growth in sales volume. Ebitda/tonne (adjusted) at Rs 4,470 was broadly stable QoQ. Rs 17.4 billion recognised towards rail price revision for FY22. Borrowings reduced by Rs 40 billion QoQ.

Going ahead, despite adverse price-cost spread in Q3 FY24, we believe that possible further reduction in debt, volume uptick and benefit due to rail price revision for FY23 and FY24 are key positives.

Factoring in Q2 FY24’s performance, we lower our Ebitda estimates for FY24/FY25 by 5% each. Maintain 'Add' on SAIL with a revised target price of Rs 95 (earlier Rs 100) based on six times FY25E Ebitda.