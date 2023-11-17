SAIL Q2 Results Review - Stronger Volumes Lead To Profitability Beat: IDBI Capital
We expect SAIL’s Ebitda growth to remain muted over FY24-25
IDBI Capital Report
Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 profitability was above our and street expectation. Its sales increased by 13% YoY to Rs 297 billion led by volume growth of 13% YoY to 4.77 million tonnes.
Also, profitability remained strong on a QoQ basis led by stronger realizations. Ebitda jumped by 135% QoQ to Rs 39 billion as Ebitda/tonne increased by 91% QoQ to Rs 8,111.
SAIL's adjusted net profit increased over seven times QoQ to Rs 12 billion. The company targets 19 million tonnes production target for FY24 – which is optimistic in our view.
We raise our FY24/FY25 Ebitda forecasts by 5%/10% given stronger than expected Ebitda reported in Q2 FY24.
We continue to value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of three times FY25E earnings and raise our target price to Rs 83 (earlier Rs 81) but maintain our 'Sell' rating on the stock.
