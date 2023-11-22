SAIL Q2 Results Review - Strong Production Performance: Yes Securities

Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 earnings were above the consensus estimates, majorly on the back of better than expected realizations and higher sales volumes. The company benefitted from the falling coking coal prices during the previous quarter and stable domestic steel prices. On the volumes front, after a drop in Q1 FY24, the company had sales of 4.77 million tonne for Q2 FY24, a 23% rise QoQ. We see the second half of the current financial year to cause some dent to the company’s earnings, majorly on the back of rising coking coal prices and the steel prices still being under pressure.