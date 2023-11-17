SAIL Q2 Results Review - Rails Price Revision Lead To Earnings Beat; Higher Volume Outlook: Systematix
The company is targeting 19 million tonne (+17% YoY) of steel sales volumes in FY24.
Systematix Research Report
Steel Authority of India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 consolidated Ebitda at Rs 38.7 billion (+427% YoY) versus Ebitda loss of Rs 27.6 billion in the previous quarter was 93% above our estimate.
The earnings beat was largely due to Rs 17.5 billion benefit relating to a revision in provisional rail prices for FY22. Ebitda adjusted for this benefit was Rs 21.2 billion versus our estimate of Rs 20 billion.
Ebitda/tonne came in at $98/tonne +347% YoY/-87/tonne in Q1 FY24. Steel production rose by 17%/9% YoY/QoQ to 4.8 million tonne and saleable steel sales also came in at 4.8 million tonne (+14% YoY and +24% QoQ), 2% above our estimates. Steel net sales realisation at Rs 61,900/tonne (-1% YoY, -1% QoQ) was 2% above our estimate.
Net debt was lower by Rs 48 billion QoQ and Rs 4 billion lower than the March 2023 level. Focus to remain on deleveraging as major growth capex plans are likely to materialise beyond FY26. H1 FY24 capex was ~Rs 20 billion largely towards maintenance activities, a consistent number in the absence of growth capex after recently concluding a decade-long capex cycle.
Capacity expansion plans beyond the current 19.1 million tonne are currently on the chalkboard and a gradual increase can be expected over the next two years largely through debottlenecking and technological modernisation of existing plants improving operational efficiency.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
