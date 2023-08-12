SAIL Q1 Results Review - Profitability Weaker Than Expected; Maintain 'Sell': IDBI Capital
Steel Auhority of India's Q1 profitability was weaker than our expectation.
IDBI Capital Report
Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 profitability was weaker than our expectation. Its sales increased by 1.4% YoY to Rs 244 billion. Sales volume increased by 23% YoY to 3.88 million tonnes. However, its profitability remained weak on a QoQ basis due to higher coking coal prices amid flattish steel prices.
SAIL's Ebitda decreased 44% QoQ to Rs 16 billion while Ebitda/tonne fell 32% QoQ to Rs 4,245. Adjusted net profit fell 86% QoQ to Rs 1.5 billion. The company targets 19 million tonne production target for FY24 – which is optimistic in our view.
We lower our FY24 Ebitda forecast by 8% while we make minor changes to our FY25 forecasts.
We continue to value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of three times FY25 derive a target price of Rs 81 (earlier Rs 76).
Given the weak growth in profits over FY24-25, we maintain our 'Sell' rating on the stock.
