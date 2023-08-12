SAIL Q1 Results Review - Profitability Weaker Than Expected; Maintain 'Sell': IDBI Capital

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 profitability was weaker than our expectation. Its sales increased by 1.4% YoY to Rs 244 billion. Sales volume increased by 23% YoY to 3.88 million tonnes. However, its profitability remained weak on a QoQ basis due to higher coking coal prices amid flattish steel prices.

SAIL's Ebitda decreased 44% QoQ to Rs 16 billion while Ebitda/tonne fell 32% QoQ to Rs 4,245. Adjusted net profit fell 86% QoQ to Rs 1.5 billion. The company targets 19 million tonne production target for FY24 – which is optimistic in our view.

We lower our FY24 Ebitda forecast by 8% while we make minor changes to our FY25 forecasts.

We continue to value the stock at an enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of three times FY25 derive a target price of Rs 81 (earlier Rs 76).

Given the weak growth in profits over FY24-25, we maintain our 'Sell' rating on the stock.