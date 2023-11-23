Sai Silks (Kalamandir) - Draping South India In Sarees: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
The saree market in south India is pegged at ~Rs 262 billion
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Launched in FY05, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. is one of the largest apparel retailers in south India offering products across ethnic wear (sarees) and value fashion. It houses four popular brands—Kalamandir, Kancheepuram, Vara Mahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall - straddling multiple price points.
The company’s extremely concentrated expansion approach (FY23 presence: 54 stores; 6,03,414 square feet in just 12 southern districts) ensures superior unit economics vis-a-vis most apparel peers (FY20-23 free cash flow/profit after tax conversion of 54%; FY20-FY23 average return on capital employed: 13-14%).
IPO proceeds (Rs 5.66 billion) will be utilised primarily to expand the more lucrative Vara Mahalakshmi Silks format in Tamil Nadu.
We build in sales/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rates of 19/27/40% for FY23-26E with average RoCEs of ~16% for FY23-26.
Initiate coverage on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) with a 'Buy' rating and a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 385/share (implying 26/17 times Sep-25 price-to-earning/enterprise value-Ebitda respectively).
Key risks:
Highly concentrated in a single product category (saree).
A slip-up in stock keeping unit management (saree is a high SKU/store product) could impact working capital.
Heightened competitive intensity from e-tailers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.