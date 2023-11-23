Sai Silks (Kalamandir) - Draping South India In Sarees: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Launched in FY05, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. is one of the largest apparel retailers in south India offering products across ethnic wear (sarees) and value fashion. It houses four popular brands—Kalamandir, Kancheepuram, Vara Mahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall - straddling multiple price points.

The company’s extremely concentrated expansion approach (FY23 presence: 54 stores; 6,03,414 square feet in just 12 southern districts) ensures superior unit economics vis-a-vis most apparel peers (FY20-23 free cash flow/profit after tax conversion of 54%; FY20-FY23 average return on capital employed: 13-14%).

IPO proceeds (Rs 5.66 billion) will be utilised primarily to expand the more lucrative Vara Mahalakshmi Silks format in Tamil Nadu.

We build in sales/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rates of 19/27/40% for FY23-26E with average RoCEs of ~16% for FY23-26.

Initiate coverage on Sai Silks (Kalamandir) with a 'Buy' rating and a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 385/share (implying 26/17 times Sep-25 price-to-earning/enterprise value-Ebitda respectively).