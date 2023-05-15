Sagar Cements Q4 Results Review - Time To Re-Evaluate Options, Strategies: Nirmal Bang

Revenue and volume for Sagar Cements Ltd. were in line with our projections, whereas Ebitda deviated by 66% from our projections. The management expressed concern (as opposed to their guidance in the Q3 FY24 earnings call) over the higher raw material cost/ tonne in Q4 FY23, which was Rs 864 compared to Rs 703 during Q4 FY22.

Since clinker was transported from the Mattampally unit to the Jajpur unit, an increase in Jajpur sales led to a rise in raw material costs. The considerable increase in the prices of pet coke and coal is the primary cause for the rise in power and fuel costs. Increasing diesel prices have also had a significant impact on freight costs.

We believe that demand growth alone is insufficient to sustain Sagar Cements' performance. In order to increase profitability, the company should reevaluate its blending ratio, trade: nontrade mix, and retail segment mapping strategies.

To move the Sagar brand into the B-/B+ category, a suitable marketing strategy is essential. Possible reevaluation of options for procuring clinker from the open market as opposed to transferring at a higher cost to the Jajpur unit, given that Orissa has a lower market realisation than other East region states.