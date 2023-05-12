Sagar Cements Q4 Results Review - Ramping Up New Capacities, A Key To Deleverage: Yes Securities

Sagar Cements Ltd. reported mixed bag performance, where revenue came in-line at Rs 6.2 billion as volume increased by +20% YoY and net sales realisation by +3% YoY in Q4 FY23.

Total cost/tonne remained elevated by +10% YoY due to high-cost fuel inventories coupled with one-off promotional expenses to boost Andhra Cements Ltd. volumes and subdued utilisation of Jajpur unit.

Ebitda came below our estimate to Rs 389 million (Rs 286/tonne) declined by 36% YoY in this quarter. Surprisingly, Adjusted profit after tax came at Rs 1 billion as Sagar Cement realized Rs 1.68 billion on non-convertible debentures redemption held by the subsidiary.

With the acquisition, Sagar Cements accomplished its target to grow two times in every decade and aspire to continue the same going forward.

Further, Sagar Cements plans to expand Andhra Cements clinker and cement capacity to 2.3 and three million tonnes per annum by FY25 end with a revised capex estimate of Rs 3.25 billion (versus earlier Rs 4.68 billion).

We believe Andhra Cements capacity will strengthen Sagar Cement’s presence in the south and ramping up of MP and Orissa units will aid to grow beyond southern markets.

We expect volume growth of +31% YoY to 6.3 metric tonne wherein Andhra Cements will contribute ~1 metric tonne in FY24E.

However, management targets Ebitda of Rs 625/tonne (~Rs 4 billion) for FY24E due to slow ramp up of Jajpur unit and gradual stabilization of Andhra Cements.