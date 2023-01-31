Sagar Cements Q3 Results Review - Net Loss Continues Even After Higher-Than Expected Revenues: Yes Securities
Sagar Cements borrowed Rs 5 billion for acquiring Andhra Cement, which increased the finance cost for the near term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Sagar Cements Ltd. beat our revenue estimate by up 8% as volume spurt by up 67% YoY to 1.24 million tonne (up 13% higher than our estimate). Total cost came up 9% higher than our estimate due to incremental volumes resulting in-line Ebitda of Rs 476 million.
Whereas, due to higher depreciation (up 82% YoY) and interest cost (up 180% YoY), Sagar Cements continued to report a net loss of Rs 220 million in this quarter.
Sagar Cements’ total cost/tonne increased by up 10% YoY led by inflated fuel costs, while it moderated sequentially by 6% due to reduction of power cost/tonne by up 23% QoQ and other cost/tonne by 11% QoQ. As a result, Ebitda/tonne declined by 38% YoY but sequentially improved by siz times to Rs 384 (11% below our estimate due to 4% lower net sales realisation than our estimate).
Sagar Cements borrowed Rs 5 billion for acquiring Andhra Cement, which increased the finance cost for the near term. Whereas management expects the acquisition process to finalise by the end of FY23E and post that finance cost is expected to come down.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Review - Sequential Flat NSR Anchored Ebitda At Rs 900/Tonne: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.