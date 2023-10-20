Sagar Cements Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth To Continue; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital

We like Sagar Cements Ltd. for its continuous efforts to expand its capacity combined with diversify its revenue and one of the lowest cost producer led by various cost rationalising measures.

We factor improvement in utilisation in Satguru and recent acquisition of Andhra Cements (2.25 million tonnes per annum) to support strong volume growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.

Despite recent capacity expansion, we expect Sagar Cements' net debt to remain under control with net debt:equity at 0.8 times/ 0.6 times/ 0.5 times for FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.

Stock has run up by 23% since our last update note on July 28, 2023, leaving limited upside.

Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a revised target price of Rs 268 based on 7.5 times consolidated FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. We factor 0.72/ 1.28/ 1.65 million tonne volume in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E from Andhra Cements (2.25 mtpa cement/ 1.85 mtpa clinker).

Monetisation of land at Vizag plant would be an additional positive key trigger.