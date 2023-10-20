Sagar Cements Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth To Continue; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital
Sagar Cement witnessed good pick up in the business in Q2 FY24 amid steady prices and strong demand.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
We like Sagar Cements Ltd. for its continuous efforts to expand its capacity combined with diversify its revenue and one of the lowest cost producer led by various cost rationalising measures.
We factor improvement in utilisation in Satguru and recent acquisition of Andhra Cements (2.25 million tonnes per annum) to support strong volume growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
Despite recent capacity expansion, we expect Sagar Cements' net debt to remain under control with net debt:equity at 0.8 times/ 0.6 times/ 0.5 times for FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
Stock has run up by 23% since our last update note on July 28, 2023, leaving limited upside.
Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a revised target price of Rs 268 based on 7.5 times consolidated FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. We factor 0.72/ 1.28/ 1.65 million tonne volume in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E from Andhra Cements (2.25 mtpa cement/ 1.85 mtpa clinker).
Monetisation of land at Vizag plant would be an additional positive key trigger.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review - Cost Decline, Recent Price Hikes To Improve Margins: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.