Sagar Cements Q2 Results Review - Andhra Cement Acquisition Contributes Positively: Centrum Broking

Sagar Cements Ltd. reported good set of numbers for Q2 FY24 as reported Ebitda came in at Rs 602 million, up 97% QoQ and 105% above our estimate.

Better than expected volumes and lower costs resulted in this sharp beat. Recently acquired Andhra cement plant contributed positively with better than expected volumes as well as profitability.

Sagar Cements' management has lowered its volume guidance from 6.4 million metric tonne to 6.2 million metric tonne for FY24, however maintained its FY24 Ebitda estimate of Rs 4 billion.

As a result, H2 FY24 is expected to be better on account of better volumes as well as better pricing given the recent uptick in price in Andhra and Telangana region.

We have tweaked our estimates marginally and have moved our valuation to September 2025 to arrive at our revised target price of Rs 255 (Rs 231 earlier). We maintain 'Reduce' rating on the stock.