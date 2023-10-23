Sagar Cements Q2 Results Review - Andhra Cement Acquisition Contributes Positively: Centrum Broking
While we are confident of successful transformation of acquired assets by Sagar Cements.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Sagar Cements Ltd. reported good set of numbers for Q2 FY24 as reported Ebitda came in at Rs 602 million, up 97% QoQ and 105% above our estimate.
Better than expected volumes and lower costs resulted in this sharp beat. Recently acquired Andhra cement plant contributed positively with better than expected volumes as well as profitability.
Sagar Cements' management has lowered its volume guidance from 6.4 million metric tonne to 6.2 million metric tonne for FY24, however maintained its FY24 Ebitda estimate of Rs 4 billion.
As a result, H2 FY24 is expected to be better on account of better volumes as well as better pricing given the recent uptick in price in Andhra and Telangana region.
We have tweaked our estimates marginally and have moved our valuation to September 2025 to arrive at our revised target price of Rs 255 (Rs 231 earlier). We maintain 'Reduce' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Sagar Cements Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth To Continue; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.