Sagar Cements Q1 Results Review - Lower Volume, Higher Opex Impacted QoQ Profitability: Dolat Capital

We like Sagar Cements for its continuous efforts to expand its capacity combined with diversify its revenue and one of the lowest cost producer led by various cost rationalising measures.

We factor improvement in utilisation in Satguru and recent acquisition of Andhra Cements (1.8 million tonnes per annum) to support strong volume growth in FY24E/ FY25E.

Despite recent capacity expansion, we expect net debt to remain under control with net debt : equity at 0.7 times/ 0.6 times for FY24E/ FY25E.

It trades at 11.1 times/ 7.2 times (1%/ 17% discount to 5/ 10-year average) FY24E/ FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, leaving limited upside.

Thus, we maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 215 based on 7.5 times consolidated FY25E EV/Ebitda.

We factor 0.74/ 1.08 million tonne volume in FY24E/ FY25E from Andhra Cements (2.6 mtpa grinding unit/ 1.65 mtpa clinker). Monetisation of land at Vizag plant would be an additional positive key trigger.