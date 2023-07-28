Sagar Cements Q1 Results Review - Lower Volume, Higher Opex Impacted QoQ Profitability: Dolat Capital
Monetisation of land at Vizag plant would be an additional positive key trigger.
Dolat Capital Report
Sagar Cements Ltd. reported results in line, however net loss above estimates.
Sagar Cements posted -3.2% YoY (-13.2% QoQ) in revenue to Rs 5.4 billion in Q1 FY24 due to -2.7% YoY (-0.1% QoQ) in blended realisation/tonne to Rs 4,575 coupled with -0.6% YoY (-13.1% QoQ) in volume to 1.2 million tonne. Ebitda -50.1% YoY / -21.6% QoQ to Rs 305 million. Net loss of Rs 398 million in Q1 FY24 versus Rs 72 million YoY.
We like Sagar Cements for its continuous efforts to expand its capacity combined with diversify its revenue and one of the lowest cost producer led by various cost rationalising measures.
We factor improvement in utilisation in Satguru and recent acquisition of Andhra Cements (1.8 million tonnes per annum) to support strong volume growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
Despite recent capacity expansion, we expect net debt to remain under control with net debt : equity at 0.7 times/ 0.6 times for FY24E/ FY25E.
It trades at 11.1 times/ 7.2 times (1%/ 17% discount to 5/ 10-year average) FY24E/ FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, leaving limited upside.
Thus, we maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 215 based on 7.5 times consolidated FY25E EV/Ebitda.
We factor 0.74/ 1.08 million tonne volume in FY24E/ FY25E from Andhra Cements (2.6 mtpa grinding unit/ 1.65 mtpa clinker). Monetisation of land at Vizag plant would be an additional positive key trigger.
