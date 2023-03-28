Sagar Cements - Cementing Its Position In Southern Markets: ICICI Direct
Incremental volumes from new units to help grow the business from FY24E onwards.
ICICI Direct Report
We recently met the management of Sagar Cements Ltd. and visited its plant in Mattampally to understand the business and the industry outlook.
Currently, industry utilisation rates are hovering in the range of ~70%. The management expects demand to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate of 6% to 425 million tonne in FY25E. We expect demand growth in the southern region to accelerate at 8-10% in FY24E owing to higher infra spending in the pre-election year.
From April 12, 2023, Andhra Cement is expected to start dispatches with clinker being supplied from Sagar Cement’s plant in Mattampally. The company expects to begin clinker operations from middle of June 2023.
The company is aiming to increase the share of blended cement from the current 50% to 60% with increase in utilisation rates from the newly commissioned plants in Jajpur, Odisha and Jeerabad, Madhya Pradesh.
Sagar Cements continues to be one of the lowest cost producers in the southern region (~12-15% lower than the industry). With softening of pet coke prices (current landed cost ~ $165/tonne), the company has contracted to import pet coke consignment. Benefit of lower fuel cost is expected to be reflected by Q1 FY24. We expect Ebitda/tonne to improve gradually to Rs 700/tonne in Q1 FY24.
Recent attempt at price hikes (~Rs 10-15 per bag) was rolled back as players are targeting volume growth. Prices in Hyderabad and Bangalore remained flattish QoQ whereas Chennai and Cochin witnessed a decline in prices. Another attempt at a round of fresh hikes is expected by the end of March.
