Safari Industries Q4 Results Review - Hits Troika- Growth, Margins, Cash Flow Improvement: Centrum Broking

Safari Industries India Ltd. continued its strong growth momentum growing by 57% YoY and over two times the sales of pre-Covid quarter of Q4 FY19. Sharp improvement in gross margin (+930/290 basis points) YoY/QoQ can be attributed to better product mix (hard luggage: 70%), rising contribution from in-house manufacturing, and softening of raw material prices and outsourced soft luggage.

Led by improvement in gross margin, better cost control and economies of scale Safari recorded highest ever Ebitda margins of 19.3%.

Improving product mix, aggressive growth strategy, sharpening focus on branding and retail expansion will allow Safari to outpace the industry growth rate by atleast 200-300 bps and margin expansion by 100-150 bps.

We revise our estimates upwards sharply mainly for gross margins by 330/350 bps for FY24/25E respectively. We expect Safari to grow its sales/Ebitda/profit after tax at compound annual growth rate of 20/24/23% over FY23-25E.