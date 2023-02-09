Safari Industries Q3 Results Review - Gross Margin Springs A Positive Surprise: Prabhudas Lilladher
Gross margin surpasses 45% mark after 10 quarters, best ever Ebitda margin of 18.1%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Safari Industries India Ltd.’s gross margin improved 1,170 basis points YoY and 630 bps QoQ to 45.1%; while Ebitda margin of 18.1% was highest ever as operating leverage benefits flowed through from having a lean indirect cost structure.
We maintain our positive stance on Safari Industries given-
mass/value positioning is expected to result in above average industry growth in foreseeable future and
gross margin profile is expected to witness an improvement amid expansion in hard luggage manufacturing capacity to 525,000 units per month, stabilisation in sea freight and correction in raw material prices.
