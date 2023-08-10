Safari Industries Q1 Review - Result Beat; Market Share Gains Continues: IDBI Capital
Safari has ventured into premium range under the brand name Urban Jungle, which has received strong initial response.
IDBI Capital Report
Safari Industries India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 result was better than our expectations. Revenues jumped 46% YoY (VIP Industries Ltd. had reported only 8% YoY growth) to Rs 4,263 million on account of strong improvement in tourism activities.
Gross margin increased by 240 basis points YoY to 40.8% led by price hike amidst stable input cost. Ebitda jumped 71% YoY (VIP Industries reported 22% YoY growth) to Rs 713 million; Ebitda margin expanded 250 bps YoY to 16.7%.
Safari has ventured into premium range under the brand name Urban Jungle- which has received strong initial response (given strong industry tailwinds).
We raise our sales estimates for FY24-25 by 6-8% given strong result beat in Q1 FY24. Our FY24/FY25 Ebitda stands revised upwards by 8%/12%.
We now value the stock at a price-to-earning ratio of 45 times FY25E (earlier 40 times FY25) earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 4,089 (earlier Rs 3,223).
