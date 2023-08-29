S Chand - Secular Growth Story Begins: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY25E earnings per share estimates by 21% as National Curriculum Framework implementation would make second hand books market redundant and result-in significant volume delta.

Further, given the overhaul in curriculum, we expect new stock keeping units to get launched providing additional volume kicker. Substantial yield advantage is also expected, as repricing at higher level becomes easier post curriculum revamp.

We introduce FY26E projections, as we expect adoption of new curriculum to gather pace in a phased manner. We expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 17%/26% over FY23-FY26E, as policy change is likely to result in secular growth for next two-three years.

S Chand has a net cash balance sheet and trades at attractive valuations of 9.5 times/8.2 times on our FY25E/FY26E EPS.

We maintain ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of Rs 338 (earlier Rs 260), as we roll forward to Sep-25E (target price/earning multiple intact at 12 times).