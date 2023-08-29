S Chand - Secular Growth Story Begins: Prabhudas Lilladher
National Curriculum Framework revision benefits to accrue over next two-three years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY25E earnings per share estimates by 21% as National Curriculum Framework implementation would make second hand books market redundant and result-in significant volume delta.
Further, given the overhaul in curriculum, we expect new stock keeping units to get launched providing additional volume kicker. Substantial yield advantage is also expected, as repricing at higher level becomes easier post curriculum revamp.
We introduce FY26E projections, as we expect adoption of new curriculum to gather pace in a phased manner. We expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 17%/26% over FY23-FY26E, as policy change is likely to result in secular growth for next two-three years.
S Chand has a net cash balance sheet and trades at attractive valuations of 9.5 times/8.2 times on our FY25E/FY26E EPS.
We maintain ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of Rs 338 (earlier Rs 260), as we roll forward to Sep-25E (target price/earning multiple intact at 12 times).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Piramal Enterprises - Building A Retail-Led NBFC With Emphasis On Risk Management: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.