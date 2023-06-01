S Chand Q4 Results Review - Re-Rating Hinges On National Curriculum Framework Roll Out: Prabhudas Lilladher

S Chand and Company Ltd. reported decent performance in FY23 from working capital (188 days; best ever) and leverage (net debt of just Rs 60 million) standpoint, but top-line was a miss at Rs 6,103 million (management guidance of Rs 6,400-6,500 million).

For FY24E, management has guided top-line of Rs 7,200-7,500 million with Ebitda margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, raw material stabilisation and increased volumes that would come from National Curriculum Framework roll-out.

We expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 13%/23% over FY23-FY25E.