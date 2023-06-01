S Chand Q4 Results Review - Re-Rating Hinges On National Curriculum Framework Roll Out: Prabhudas Lilladher
Guided revenue of Rs 7,200-7,500 million with Ebitda margin of 16-18% for FY24E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
S Chand and Company Ltd. reported decent performance in FY23 from working capital (188 days; best ever) and leverage (net debt of just Rs 60 million) standpoint, but top-line was a miss at Rs 6,103 million (management guidance of Rs 6,400-6,500 million).
For FY24E, management has guided top-line of Rs 7,200-7,500 million with Ebitda margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, raw material stabilisation and increased volumes that would come from National Curriculum Framework roll-out.
We expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 13%/23% over FY23-FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.