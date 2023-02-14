S Chand Q3 Results Review - Delivery Eyed In Q4: Prabhudas Lilladher
As NCF for K-2 classes has been announced in Oct-22, it paves way for subsequent announcements for higher grades in near future.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
S Chand And Company Ltd. reported a decent performance in non-seasonal quarter with revenues of Rs 652 million (our estimate of Rs 601 million) and profit after tax loss of Rs 305 million (our estimate: loss of Rs 309 million) aided by one-off gain of ~Rs 75 million from Ineuron’s (EdTech investment) exit.
As National Curriculum Framework for K-2 classes (forms ~15-20% of school education’s top-line) has been announced in October 2022, it paves the way for subsequent announcements for higher grades in near future (Q2 or Q3 of next financial year) and would act as a key growth lever, in long term.
S Chand trades at 10 times /nine times our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share and valuations are undemanding for a business that commands free cash flow to firm yield of ~14-18% over FY23-FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
