Rupee And Bond Update - Nov 28, 2022: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start this Monday morning on a weaker note as Chinese Covid-19 protests dented risk appetite in the region.

Most Asian peers, especially the Chinese yuan weakened this Monday morning and weigh on the local currency.

The dollar also rebounded and could keep appreciation bias capped.

Some support could be expected from easing crude oil prices, but importers dollar demand and monthly expiry could keep investors cautious.

So, the rupee could open around 81.85 to 81.86 per dollar this Monday morning versus a close at 81.6850 and could trade in a broad trading band of 81.50 to 82.05 from an intraday perspective.

However, Reserve Bank of India’s presence could not be ruled to curb volatility.

Domestically, India’s September quarter gros domestic product data is due this week will be a key trigger for the domestic markets.

The dollar rose this Monday morning amid safe haven appeal for the greenback as protests against Covid restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment.

Indian bond yields are expected to open lower on Monday tracking subdued oil prices.