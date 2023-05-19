Rupee And Bond Update - May 19, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open weaker against the greenback this early Friday morning as hawkish Fed speak continues to support the greenback.

Additionally, weak Chinese Yuan could also weigh on sentiments after the offshore Chinese Yuan was last seen at 7.0732, a level last seen in December 2022, against the dollar this early Friday morning.

Most of the other Asian peers also tracked the Chinese currency this Friday morning.

However, hopes of deal on the debt ceiling and Reserve Bank of India’s presence could cap losses for the local unit.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.7400 to 82.7500 compared with 82.6000 in the previous session.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.4100 and 82.2200, resistances are 82.8400 and 83.0600.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger this early Friday morning in Asian trading, continued to be supported by hawkish Fed speak and upbeat data.

There is no event scheduled today, so focus now remains on more upcoming addresses by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

So, the U.S. dollar Index could move in a range of $103.05 to $103.85.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open flat this Thursday as investors fresh triggers.