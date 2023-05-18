Rupee And Bond Update - May 18, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weaker against the greenback this early Thursday morning as hawkish Fed speak, weak Asian peers and slightly stronger oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

The offshore Chinese yuan continued to weaken further and was last seen at 7.0143 against the dollar this early Thursday morning.

The yuan has been weakening amid economic uncertainties and a rebound in local Covid infections, in a further sign that China's economic recovery was slowing down.

However, hopes of deal on the debt ceiling could calm investors nerves and aid sentiments.

Additionally, Reserve Bank of India’s presence could not be ruled to curb excess volatility.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.3800 to 82.4000 compared with 82.3800 in the previous session.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.2500 and 82.1000, resistances are 82.5300 and 82.6200.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trading, but downside will be capped as traders dialled back expectations of a rate cut this year by the Federal Reserve.

Focus now remains on more upcoming addresses by Fed officials over the next two days, most importantly Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

The U.S. dollar Index could move in a range of $102.25 to $103.15.

From a data perspective, initial jobless claims, existing home sales and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index could move the markets.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open flat this Thursday as investors fresh triggers.