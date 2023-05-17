Rupee And Bond Update - May 17, 2023: Reliance Securities
The Rupee could open around at 82.2800 to 82.3000 compared with 82.2050 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weaker against the greenback this early Wednesday morning tracking gains in the dollar and U.S. treasury yields.
Additionally, recent hawkish Fed speak and overall tepid risk appetite in the markets, along with weak Asian peers could also keep gains in check.
Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0900, resistances are 82.3300 and 82.4200.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger this early Wednesday morning in Asian trading.
Downside will be capped supported by a safety bid boosted by upbeat economic data and traders trimming bets on imminent rate cuts.
The U.S. dollar Index could move in a range of $102.30 to $102.75.
The euro and the sterling were trading with small gains, while the Yen weakened against the greenback on Wednesday morning trade.
From a data perspective, eurozone consumer price index number, building permits and housing starts could move the markets.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open lower on Wednesday as easing domestic inflation could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to maintain status quo on rates.
