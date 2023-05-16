Rupee And Bond Update - May 16, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weak against the greenback this early Tuesday morning as the overall mood appeared weak due to lingering uncertainties over the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Most Asian currencies were weak, while a small recovery in the crude oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.3000 to 82.3200 compared with 82.2950 in the previous session.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.1925 and 82.1100, resistances are at 82.3850 and 82.4920.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading, as focus shifts to Fed speeches and as markets await fresh cues from the conclusion of talks between Democrats and Republicans on the debt ceiling.

The U.S. dollar Index could move in a range of $102.30 to $102.90.

The euro and the sterling were trading weak, while the Yen gained marginally against the greenback on Tuesday morning trade.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open flat on Tuesday and will look to Fed speeches this week for guidance.