Rupee And Bond Update - May 12, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could struggle at open versus the U.S. dollar on Friday tracking losses in other Asian currencies amid tepid risk appetite.

With the dollar doing well despite the weak U.S. data, the local could struggle during the day after a weak opening.

Asian currencies were weak weighed by the dollar recovery against major peers.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 6.96 to the dollar early this Friday morning.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.1000 to 82.1200 compared with 82.0900 in the previous session.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.9700 and 81.8500, resistances are at 82.2400 and 82.3800.

India's inflation data, due today, will provide cues on the Reserve Bank of India's next rate hike moves.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally flat this early Friday morning in Asian trading and could move in a range of $101.50 to $102.35.

The euro and the sterling started with small gains, while the yen was marginally weaker against the greenback on Friday morning trade.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to trade lower this early Friday morning tracking U.S. peers lower.