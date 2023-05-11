Rupee And Bond Update - May 11, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally stronger on Thursday morning tracking a fall in U.S. yields and the greenback.

Most Asian peers have started with gains this Thursday morning and could aid sentiments.

However, domestic inflation number this week could guide the markets.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9300 to 81.9500 compared with 81.9850 in the previous session.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.7500, resistances are at 82.0600 and 82.1500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trading, extending losses from the previous session after slowing inflation gave traders more confidence that the Fed is done with rate hikes.

According to CME Fed Watch tool, markets are currently pricing in a 90% chance of the U.S. central bank holding rates at their current level in June.

Markets now look forward to April's PPI and jobless claims due tonight for more cues.

The euro and the yen started with small gains against the greenback on Thursday morning trade.

The sterling was flat on Thursday morning trade ahead of the Bank of England meeting outcome and could move in a range of $1.2590 to $1.2670.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to trade lower this early Thursday morning tracking U.S. peers lower.