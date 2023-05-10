Rupee And Bond Update - May 10, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.0800 to 82.1000 compared with 82.0375 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally weaker on Wednesday morning weighed down by a small rise in U.S. yields and the greenback.
Asian peers have started mixed this Wednesday morning as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. inflation report today.
However, further short covering cannot be ruled out.
Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8575 and 81.6775, resistances are at 82.1800 and 82.3225.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker this early Wednesday morning in Asian trading as the U.S. debt ceiling crisis unresolved.
However, moves were small amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.
The dollar Index could move in a range of 101.35 to 101.85. However, these ranges could change after the data.
The euro, the yen and the sterling started with small gains against the greenback on Wednesday morning trade.
Germany’s Consumer price index number ahead of the U.S. inflation could be a small trigger for the markets.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to trade flat this early Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. inflation number.
