Rupee And Bond Update - May 09, 2023: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat on Tuesday morning and will remain range bound ahead of key inflation report.
Asian peers have started this Tuesday morning on a weaker note and Reserve Bank of India’s presence in the market to mop up flows could cap gains.
However, investors will be cautious ahead of domestic and U.S. inflation reports this week.
So, the rupee could open around at 81.7700 to 81.7900 compared with 81.7950 in the previous session.
Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.7000 and 81.6500, resistances are at 81.8500 and 81.8900.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally higher this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading ahead of inflation numbers on Wednesday.
The dollar Index could move in a range of 101.15 to 101.50.
The euro, the yen and the sterling weakened against the greenback on Tuesday morning trade.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to trade with gains this early Tuesday morning tracking U.S. peers higher.
