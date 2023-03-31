Rupee And Bond Update - March 31, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.0500 to 82.1000 compared with 82.3375 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start with a gap up trade this Friday morning as the dollar weakened as risk appetite improved as concerns receded over the U.S. banking sector.
Asian an emerging market peers have also started marginally stronger against the greenback this Friday morning and aid sentiments.
However, month-end dollar demand from corporates and oilers will also keep gains limited.
Additionally, today is the last day of the fiscal year, and it will hardly be a surprise if the Reserve Bank of India intervenes to stabilize the markets.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.9400 and 81.8200, resistances are at 82.2200 and 82.4000.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index steadied this early Friday morning in Asian trading as markets look to core personal consumption expenditure data tonight.
The euro and the sterling gained against the dollar while the yen weakened against the dollar this early Friday morning trade.
Indian bond yields are expected to start higher this Friday morning after the government announced the borrowing calendar for April-September.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.