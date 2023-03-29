Rupee And Bond Update - March 29, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.2000 to 82.2500 compared with 82.1875 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start flat to marginally weaker this early Wednesday morning.
Higher oil prices, weak non deliverable forward, steady greenback and elevated U.S Treasury Yields could keep gains capped.
Asian and emerging market peers have also started marginally weaker against the greenback this Wednesday morning and will weigh on sentiments.
Month-end dollar demand from corporates and oilers will also keep gains limited.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.1500 and 82.0800, resistances are at 82.3200 and 82.4600.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index steadied this early Wednesday morning in Asian trading as markets look to fresh triggers.
The euro, the sterling and the yen weakened against the dollar this early Wednesday morning trade.
Indian bond yields are expected to start higher this Wednesday morning tracking U.S. peers.
