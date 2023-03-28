Rupee And Bond Update - March 28, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start with gains this early Tuesday morning tracking the dollar's broad losses on waning fears about the U.S. banking sector.

Asian an emerging market peers have started stronger against the greenback this Tuesday morning and will aid sentiments.

However, a rally in crude oil prices rising U.S. Treasury Yields and lower risk aversion could prompt investors to reconsider expectations regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path and could cap gains.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.1800 to 82.200 compared with 82.3700 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.0000 and 81.9000, resistances are at 82.4500 and 82.5500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker this Tuesday morning in Asian trade as receding fears of a banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets.

The euro, the sterling and the yen gained against the dollar this early Tuesday morning trade tracking broad weakness of the greenback.

Indian bond yields are expected to start higher this Tuesday morning tracking U.S. peers.