Rupee And Bond Update - March 27, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Monday morning as a recovery in the dollar could dampen sentiments.

Asian an emerging market peers have started weaker this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

Additionally, month end dollar demand from corporates and oilers will also weigh on the local unit.

The local unit will also take cues from any developments in the global banking crisis and market is still wary of further escalation of the banking crisis and unsure about inflation and rates.

Although, bets of a Federal Reserve pause could cap weakness.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.5000 to 82.5200 compared with 82.4800 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.3000 and 82.1000, resistances are at 82.6500 and 82.7500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index was flat this Monday morning in Asian trade.

The turmoil that has hit the banking sector will continue to take investors’ attention.

On the data front this week, U.S. consumer income and spending, the personal consumption expenditure price index and the final reading of Q4 gross domestic product growth will be key triggers.

Indian bond yields are expected to start stronger this Monday morning after states announce a heavy borrowing plan for the last week of the current financial year.