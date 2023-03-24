Rupee And Bond Update - March 24, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Friday morning as investors look to fresh triggers.

A slightly stronger dollar offset hopes of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle and cap gains.

Asian an emerging market peers have started weaker this Friday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.2500 to 82.2700 compared with 82.2625 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.1000 and 81.9000, resistances are at 82.4000 and 82.5500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index rebounded marginally this Friday morning in Asian trade.

However, investors remained nervous over the banking system crisis and the short term trend of the dollar will remain range bound till clarity emerges.

Markets could be data dependent with durable goods orders out tonight.

The euro and the sterling started weaker this early Friday morning, while the yen were trading with gains amid safe haven bid due to risk aversion.

Indian bond yields are expected to start flat this Friday morning as traders await the April-September borrowing plan as well as the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.