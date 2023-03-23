Rupee And Bond Update - March 23, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.4500 to 82.5000 compared with 82.6550 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start with gains this Thursday morning as risk appetite improves after the Fed is likely to slow down interest rate hikes.
The local unit could also track gains in the non deliverable forward markets which tested a high of 82.31 this Thursday morning.
Asian an emerging market peers have started stronger this Thursday morning and will aid sentiments.
So, the rupee could open at around 82.4500 to 82.5000 compared with 82.6550 in the previous session.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4000 and 82.3000, resistances are at 82.7000 and 82.8000.
However, fears of the banking crisis remained elevated after Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. was not considering blanket insurance for bank deposits without U.S. Congress approval.
She also added that the failure of a small bank, of a community bank, could trigger a run on other banks.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar continued to struggle this early Thursday morning in Asian trading after the Federal Reserve sounded close to calling time on interest rate hikes.
Markets could be data dependent with jobless claims and new home sales out tonight.
The euro, the sterling and the yen were trading with gains as markets look to cues from the Bank of England monetary policy.
Indian bond yields are expected to start weaker on Thursday, tracking the move in U.S. yields after the U.S raised rates as expected, but hinted at only one more rate increase in the coming months.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.