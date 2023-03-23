Rupee And Bond Update - March 23, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start with gains this Thursday morning as risk appetite improves after the Fed is likely to slow down interest rate hikes.

The local unit could also track gains in the non deliverable forward markets which tested a high of 82.31 this Thursday morning.

Asian an emerging market peers have started stronger this Thursday morning and will aid sentiments.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.4500 to 82.5000 compared with 82.6550 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4000 and 82.3000, resistances are at 82.7000 and 82.8000.

However, fears of the banking crisis remained elevated after Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. was not considering blanket insurance for bank deposits without U.S. Congress approval.

She also added that the failure of a small bank, of a community bank, could trigger a run on other banks.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar continued to struggle this early Thursday morning in Asian trading after the Federal Reserve sounded close to calling time on interest rate hikes.

Markets could be data dependent with jobless claims and new home sales out tonight.

The euro, the sterling and the yen were trading with gains as markets look to cues from the Bank of England monetary policy.

Indian bond yields are expected to start weaker on Thursday, tracking the move in U.S. yields after the U.S raised rates as expected, but hinted at only one more rate increase in the coming months.