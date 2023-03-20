Rupee And Bond Update - March 20, 2023: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start with gains as UBS-Credit Suisse deal improved risk appetite in the markets.
The local unit could also track gains in the non deliverable forward markets which tested a high of 82.37 this Monday morning.
So, the rupee could open at around 82.4000 to 82.4200 compared with 82.5525 in the previous session.
Supports for the U.S. dollar- Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.3600 and 82.2000, resistances are at 82.6100 and 82.6800.
Most Asian peers have started with gains this Monday morning and aid sentiments.
However, sentiment remained fragile and investors will remain nervous even as central banks seek to reassure markets.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started flat to marginally stronger this early Monday morning in Asian trade.
Over the weekend, the U.S. Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of China and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity.
The euro and the sterling were trading with small gains, while the yen weakened on Monday morning.
However, investors are taking a cautious mood as it is difficult to say the global banking crisis is over with the U.S. Fed's policy meeting due later this week.
Indian bond yields are expected to start marginally higher in the early session on Monday tracking U.S. peers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
