Rupee And Bond Update - March 14, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat to weaker against the dollar this Tuesday morning on concerns over the spill over fears after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

The local unit could also track weak non deliverable forward markets and a small recovery in the dollar index.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.2800 to 82.3000 compared with 82.1225 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.8475 and 81.5725, resistances are at 82.4775 and 82.6625.

Most of the Asian peers have started weaker this Tuesday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

In other news, India's retail inflation edged down slightly to 6.44% in February from January's three-month high of 6.52%, but still remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band of 2 to 6%.

This may prompt the monetary authority to weigh an increase in interest rates to the highest level in seven years.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar rebounded from Monday’s low and is trading marginally higher as investors await U.S. Consumer Price Index data for clues on future monetary policy stance from the Fed.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally weaker this early Tuesday morning.

Indian bond yields are expected to ease in the early session on Tuesday tracking U.S. peers.