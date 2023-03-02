Rupee And Bond Update - March 02, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely flat to marginally weaker against the dollar as the U.S. yields rose this early Thursday morning amid fears of higher interest rates by the Fed.

However, non deliverable forward was last trading at 82.5100 against the dollar, after testing 82.2900 levels in the previous session and could weigh on sentiments.

Additionally, most Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker this early Thursday morning and a recent rise in oil prices could weigh on the domestic unit.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.5500 to 82.5600 compared with 82.5000 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.3500 and 82.2500, resistances are at 82.6500 and 82.7500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat to marginally stronger this Thursday morning in Asian trade.

Investors will look to jobless claims data tonight for cues.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally weaker this Thursday morning trade, ahead of important Eurozone inflation data today.

Indian bond yields are likely to trade higher in the early session on Thursday tracking further uptick in the U.S. peers.