Rupee And Bond Update - March 02, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.5500 to 82.5600 compared with 82.5000 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely flat to marginally weaker against the dollar as the U.S. yields rose this early Thursday morning amid fears of higher interest rates by the Fed.
However, non deliverable forward was last trading at 82.5100 against the dollar, after testing 82.2900 levels in the previous session and could weigh on sentiments.
Additionally, most Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker this early Thursday morning and a recent rise in oil prices could weigh on the domestic unit.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.3500 and 82.2500, resistances are at 82.6500 and 82.7500.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat to marginally stronger this Thursday morning in Asian trade.
Investors will look to jobless claims data tonight for cues.
The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally weaker this Thursday morning trade, ahead of important Eurozone inflation data today.
Indian bond yields are likely to trade higher in the early session on Thursday tracking further uptick in the U.S. peers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.