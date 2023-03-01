Rupee And Bond Update - March 01, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely open stronger against the dollar on Wednesday morning and could likely gain further during the day helped by a Chinese yuan-led advance in Asian currencies.

Non deliverable forward was last trading at 82.59 against the dollar, after testing 82.49 levels.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.5400 to 82.5500 compared with 82.6650 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4700 and 82.4100, resistances are at 82.7500 and 82.9000.

However, beyond the yuan, other cues for the rupee were negative.

Recent gross domestic product and fiscal deficit numbers were negative for the currency and the U.S. yields continued to remain elevated on hawkish Fed expectations.

So further gains could be met with buying in the U.S.dollar-Indian rupee spot pair.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat this Wednesday morning in Asian trade as markets look to ISM manufacturing data for further cues.

The euro and the sterling started marginally stronger this Wednesday morning trade, while the Yen remained weak.

Indian bond yields are likely to trade weaker in the early session on Wednesday, as weaker-than-expected growth may force the central bank to rethink its monetary policy tightening stance.

However, further uptick in the U.S. peers could cap downside.

The benchmark 10-year yield could move in the 7.420% to 7.470% range.