Rupee And Bond Update - June 30, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat this Friday morning, but gains could be capped tracking broad greenback strength and elevated U.S. treasury yields.

However, most Asian peers, including the offshore Yuan started with small gains and could cap losses.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.0300 to 82.0500 compared with 82.0550 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8500 to 82.1200.

Investors will also await fiscal deficit and infrastructure output data after market hours.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Friday morning in Asian trading ahead of Personal Consumption Expenditure price index data.

An easing inflation could lend support to bullion as it could ease pressure on the Fed to hike repeatedly.

The U.S. dollar Index is expected to trade in $102.95 to $103.60 range this Friday.

The euro, the pound and the yen started flat this Friday morning.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields could likely remain flat this Friday as traders await government’s auction.