Rupee And Bond Update - June 30, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.0300 to 82.0500 compared with 82.0550 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat this Friday morning, but gains could be capped tracking broad greenback strength and elevated U.S. treasury yields.
However, most Asian peers, including the offshore Yuan started with small gains and could cap losses.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.0300 to 82.0500 compared with 82.0550 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8500 to 82.1200.
Investors will also await fiscal deficit and infrastructure output data after market hours.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Friday morning in Asian trading ahead of Personal Consumption Expenditure price index data.
An easing inflation could lend support to bullion as it could ease pressure on the Fed to hike repeatedly.
The U.S. dollar Index is expected to trade in $102.95 to $103.60 range this Friday.
The euro, the pound and the yen started flat this Friday morning.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields could likely remain flat this Friday as traders await government’s auction.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.