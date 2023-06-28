Rupee And Bond Update - June 28, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.0000 to 82.0200 compared with 82.0250 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat this Wednesday morning as investors await Fed Powell’s speech.
Most Asian peers, including the offshore yuan started weaker and could cap gains, but foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets could cap losses.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.0000 to 82.0200 compared with 82.0250 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8500 to 82.1000.
Domestic markets are shut tomorrow on account of Bakri Id holiday.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday morning in Asian trading as investors Fed Powell’s speech.
The U.S. dollar Index is expected to trade in $102.25 to $102.75 range this Wednesday.
The euro and the pound started weaker while the yen started with gains this Wednesday morning.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields could likely remain flat this Wednesday as traders await Fed Powell speech.
