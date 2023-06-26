Rupee And Bond Update - June 26, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally stronger tracking a weak start in the U.S. dollar this early Monday morning.

Most Asian peers, including the offshore yuan has started on a positive note and foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets could aid sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9800 to 82.0000 compared with 82.0350 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 81.8500 to 82.1000.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Monday morning in Asian trading as investors wonder about over global rates and economic outlook.

The range for the session remains between $102.45 to $103.25.

In the U.S., the spotlight will be on data this week, including personal income and spending, as well as the PCE price indexes.

Additionally, durable goods orders, the final reading of gross domestic product growth, Michigan Consumer Confidence, and new and pending home sales could also impact the markets.

Meanwhile, several central bank officials, including Fed Chair Powell and European Central Bank President Lagarde, will attend the ECB Forum on Central Banking and their speeches this week will be a key driver of markets.

The euro, the pound and the yen started with small gains this Monday morning as investors await fresh triggers.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open flat to lower on Monday tracking U.S. peers.