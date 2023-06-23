Rupee And Bond Update - June 23, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally weaker tracking the overnight rise of the greenback and weak Asian peers.

Most Asian peers, including the offshore yuan has started on a weaker note on broad risk aversion.

However, foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets and hawkish Reserve Bank of India minutes could cap weakness of the local unit.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9800 to 82.0000 compared with 81.9500 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 81.8000 to 82.1000.

On the data front, forex reserves are scheduled to be released later this evening.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday morning in Asian trading supported by risk aversion and hawkish comments from Fed members.

On the data front, Purchasing Managers' Index numbers from the UK Europe and the U.S. could impact the markets.

The range for the session is $102.05 to $102.60.

The euro, the pound started weaker this Friday morning, while the yen gained marginally on safe haven bids for the Japanese currency.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open higher on Friday tracking U.S. peers higher and as RBI minutes showed that the central bank’s commitment to reach a 4% inflation target.